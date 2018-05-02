Peace Officer Memorial Run today

Douglas County law enforcement officers are getting an official escort as they participate in the annual Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run today.

Undersheriff Paul Howell was running along Highway 395 in the Pine Nut Mountains at 9 a.m.

Howell was carrying a baton with the names of officers destined to be included on the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and a U.S. flag.

The runner passed by the Wa-She-Shu Casino at about 10:45 a.m.

Motorists on Highway 395 should expect some delays as the procession makes its way through downtown Gardnerville and Minden.

The route travelled along Highway 208 through Topaz Ranch Estates and then north on Highway 395 through Gardnerville and Minden on its way to Carson City.

As of 2018, 131 names will be on the Memorial. A ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday in Carson City.