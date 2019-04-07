Pau-Wa-Lu students win anti-drug PSA awards

Prize checks totaling $500 were presented to Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School Students in late March in the Drug Use is Life Abuse contest sponsored by the Douglas County Sheriff's Advisory Council. Students were invited to submit a 60-second Public Service Announcement addressing "Drug Use is Life Abuse." After judging the entries the Advisory Council presented the first place check for $350 to James McGoldrick and Jamison Pugliese who co-produced their entry and shared the money. Second place ($100) went to Victor Villegas and third place ($50) to William Pickard.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Advisory Council has held this contest for the last ten years. Drug Use is Life Abuse is a long-standing program started and run by the Orange County, Calif., Sheriff's Advisory Council.

The 18-member Douglas County Advisory Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 public service organization founded to raise funds to support the Douglas County Sheriff's Department for supplying: equipment, programs, education, and advances in technology in enhancing the overall delivery of law enforcement in the County. The DCSAC consists of volunteer business members and other professionals from the community dedicated to supporting the Sheriff's Office. Since its inception, the Council has provided more than $1 million in funding to the Sheriff's Office. For more information on the Advisory Council contact Chairman Ron Alling at 775-588-6676.