Pau-Wa-Lu carnival Friday night

Step right up! Allow yourself to be amazed at the annual Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School carnival this Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. The carnival is one of the main fundraisers hosted by PWL Panther Leadership students each year, and the community is invited to attend.

The event will take place in the school's gym. Admission is $5 and includes unlimited midway-style games including: Plinko, Minute to Win It, a whipped cream worm challenge, pool noodle javelin throw, and the mysterious "nose scare." A variety of concessions will be available for purchase.

Questions about the carnival may be directed to Leadership adviser Daniel Hyden at dhyden@dcsd.k12.nv.us. PWL is located at 701 Long Valley Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Library hosts art class and children's book swap during National Library Week

April 7-13 is designated as National Library Week, an annual event celebrating the "valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities" (American Library Association; ala.org).

The 2019 theme is "Libraries = Strong Communities," which highlights how libraries benefit the public by offering "critical resources, programs, and expertise" and by providing a public meeting space "where all community members, regardless of age, culture or income level, can come together to connect and learn."

In that spirit, and as part of the local National Library Week celebration, the Douglas County Public Library welcomes artists Debbie and Rachael Lambin back to lead a class in paper sculpture. The mother-daughter duo, creators of "My Thousand Words" book sculptures, will demonstrate how to craft flowers from old book pages during afternoon classes held at both branches of the library.

The Minden class is April 9 and the Zephyr Cove is April 11. Start time for both classes is 4 p.m., and all materials will be provided.

These free classes are designed for adults, and advance registration is required. Sign up the Minden library, 1625 Library Lane, and the Zephyr Cove library, 233 Warrior Way

Utilizing gently-loved reading materials as their medium, the Lambins "bring books to life" through multi-dimensional, folded paper book art. Their creations are featured at several Napa Valley wineries and in a number of museums, shops, and galleries throughout Northern Nevada, including the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno; Artsy Fartsy Gallery in Carson City; and David Walley's Resort in Genoa.

The Lambins have led a number book sculpture classes at the DCPL. Their November class featured Christmas trees and in February, participants created valentine book sculptures with a heart theme.

Information about the Lambins' work can be found online at mythousandwords.com.

On April 13, the Minden branch hosts a children's book swap. From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., young readers are invited to bring in books they no longer read and trade them for other books in the swap.

Information can be found online at library.douglascountynv.gov or by calling the library at 775-782-9841.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.