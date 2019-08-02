Patchwork set for 395 this year

Work to patch some of the worst of Highway 395 through Gardnerville could be done by the state before winter sets in.

Nevada Department of Transportation Director Kristina L. Swallow told county commissioners on Thursday that the state was aware of the issues with the highway.

“We’ll work on the Band-aid until we get the corridor,” Swallow said. “We know where the problems are and we will be putting some work into them.”

Swallow said she read the letter commissioners sent asking the state to move up repaving Gardnerville’s Main Street.

“We’re going to focus on repairing the worst portions on that half mile or so until we can actually get the funding to do the full paving,” Swallow said. “That work will be done later this summer or early fall. It needs to be completed before we lose the warmth.”

A $6 million project to reconstruct Highway 395 from Waterloo Lane to First Street in Minden is scheduled for 2021.

Muller Lane Parkway, which was at the top of the list, was moved down in favor of bike lanes along Foothill Road and a traffic signal at Lucerne and Highway 395 in Minden.

Resident Jim Slade advocated for the bike path, saying there needs to be a way to get the large number of cyclists off the road, where there is little in the way of shoulder.

Commissioner Wes Rice said he’s seen several near misses on Foothill between motor vehicles and bicycles.

Businesses at the intersection of Lucerne and Minden have contributed to a traffic signal for years.

Commissioner Dave Nelson advocated installing the light.

Swallow suggested moving the parkway down until the county works out its plans for the route from Highway 395 north of Minden and back south of Gardnerville.

A discussion of an agreement that would trade development rights for 2,500 homes for the right-of-way for Muller Parkway was delayed until 1 p.m. Tuesday by commissioners.

That agreement will be heard along with a master plan amendment that would convert land north of Minden and Gardnerville to receiving area for future development.

In exchange, the county would be required to build two lanes of the parkway in six years.

In June, an attorney for the Parks announced that the county’s prior agreement for the right-of-way had expired.

That right of way was never dedicated, and up until June attorneys representing the county said it was the dedication that would start the clock to construct the route.