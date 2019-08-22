Partnership mapping services in county

Volunteers are a mainstay when it comes to providing services in Douglas County and tracking how they contribute to the community will be an aspect of a project being undertaken by the Partnership for Community Resources.

“We’re going to build this tool at the Partnership for everyone in this community to move forward in identifying needs,” Director Allison Taylor said on Monday. “We have to figure out who’s doing what. We have such a generous amazing community so there are so many things.”

Taylor is working on a jelly bean chart that will show how all the services provided in the county are linked.

One reason to map out the services available in the county is to determine where there are gaps.

“If we don’t provide a minimum level of services, there will be more health issues, then we can cater to, and it affects your overall quality of life,” Taylor said.

Of the half dozen core areas for public health, behavioral health was identified as a priority in Douglas County along with access and cost to health care, and obesity.

Services offered in the county range from groups like the Forensic Assessment Service Triage Team or the Mobile Outreach Safety Team.

Organizations like the Carson Valley Community Food Closet, and the Suicide Prevention Network and Tahoe Youth and Family Services are included under behavioral health.

“When we’re mapping out every service offered in Douglas County and where the needs are, we utilize these core foundational areas,” Taylor said.

Today, the first Volunteer Expo is 3:30-7 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center to allow residents to explore volunteer opportunities in the county.

For information, email dcvolunteerexpo@gmail.com