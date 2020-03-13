Partnership director helms behavioral health board

Partnership Douglas County Executive Director Taylor Allison has been elected the new chairwoman of the Nevada Northern Regional Behavioral Health Policy Board.

“Our board is comprised of 13 passionate individuals focusing on a common goal,” Allison said. “Together, we can move the needle and help improve the lives of patients and families in Northern Nevada.”

Dr. Ali Banister, chief of Carson City Juvenile Probation Services, was elected vice chair.

“Having Ali help lead the board is a tremendous asset,” Allison said. “To be able to collaborate with the extremely knowledgeable and dedicated individuals on this board is to know that more successes are imminent.”

East Fork Fire District Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson is also on the board, as is Douglas County Jail Director of Forensic Health Services Dr. Joseph McEllistrem.

In 2018, the board used its allotted bill draft request to develop legislation that clarified and standardized the mental health crisis hold process across Nevada.

The 2019 Nevada Legislature passed the Northern Board’s legislation, Assembly Bill 85, with broad support — achieved by gathering a statewide stakeholder group including courts, district attorneys, public defenders, hospitals, psychiatrists, peer and family advocates as well as law enforcement, so the bill could address diverse aspects of the mental health crisis hold process.

Allison was initially appointed to the board in 2017 by former Gov. Brian Sandoval. She was re-appointed to her position by fellow board members following a legislative change in 2019 to Nevada’s policy boards’ structure.

With over 10 years’ experience in public and behavioral health programming and policy, Allison also serves on the Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition Board of Directors in addition to her work at Partnership Douglas County. Partnership is one of Nevada’s 10 nonprofit, community-based coalitions aimed at improving the health of Nevada’s residents.

The board oversees community diversion and crisis stabilizatio in Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.