Participating in some home entomology

The other night, my son called me out to the garage to take a look at “something interesting” he’d found.

Used in this context, the adjective “interesting” encompasses a wide range of things, as we’ve had many a wildlife adventure around our house over the years. My family has come to know and accept my giddiness whenever we encounter an “interesting” creature, and the enthusiasm in my son’s voice was all the encouragement I needed to drop what I was doing and go see whatever had captured his attention for myself.

While taking out the trash, he’d spotted a good-sized moth flitting near a light inside the garage. It landed on the ground and provided us with a closer look and the opportunity to take a quick picture.

I can’t say that I’ve ever been struck by the color of a moth, but this one was unique. It had two pair of snowy white wings with a width that spanned about 1.5 inches, white legs and threadlike antennae, and a thorax of tufted white. The feature that really stood out was the moth’s abdomen, which was striped black and white like a zebra.

After a little online research, I found similar image matches with Spilosoma virginica (Virginian Tiger Moth) and Spilosoma congrua (Agreeable Tiger Moth). Both appeared to be fairly common in the eastern United States, but I couldn’t find much information about their possible presence in Nevada.

Has anyone else has seen a moth like this around our area, or have any insight on what its proper classification might be? If so, please drop me a line at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com. Inquiring minds would like to know!

Summer film events at the library

This month, the Douglas County Public Library hosts four free family movies each Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Minden branch meeting room. Complimentary popcorn is served at each screening.

Each Saturday family movie in the July lineup is rated PG. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

July 13: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

July 20: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

July 27: “Smallfoot”

In addition, two documentary films are scheduled at the DCPL this month:

“They Shall Not Grow Old” (rated R) will play at the Minden branch 1:30 p.m. July 15 at and at the Zephyr Cove branch on 1:30 p.m. July 18.

This documentary from filmmaker-director Peter Jackson “presents a new vision of World War I through groundbreaking film restoration, colorization, and frame-rate editing,” allowing the story to be told through the commentary of soldiers who were there.

The 2018 documentary “Stay Human” (not rated) follows musician Michael Franti’s journey “to find hope and humanity through the stories and music that connect the world.” It will be shown at the Minden branch 1:30 p.m. July 29 at and at the Zephyr Cove branch on 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

DCPL has two locations; the Minden branch is located at 1625 Library Lane, and the Zephyr Cove Branch is located at 233 Warrior Way in Lake Tahoe. For information log on to library.douglascountynv.gov or call the Minden library branch at 775-782-9841.

Saturday family movies and the documentary film screenings are sponsored by the Friends of the DCPL.

Bingo at the Elks Lodge

The Tahoe-Douglas Elks host Bingo Friday night at the lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos. Games are open to those age 21 and older.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with warm ups at 6 and regular games following at 7 p.m. Cover all jackpot progressive is $1,150 in 51 numbers or less; power ball is $150. Beer, wine, soda, water, burgers, hot dogs, chili, and snacks are available for purchase throughout the evening.

Proceeds benefit programs and services Carson Valley youth, seniors, and veterans.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.