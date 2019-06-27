Parking ticket flurries expected along Highway 28

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced on Highway 28 south of Incline Village when the Tahoe East Shore Trail opens on Friday.

Public roadside parking is already prohibited on many areas of Highway 28, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“No parking” restrictions will be enforced on roadside shoulders between Sweetwater Road and southern Lakeshore Boulevard where motorists currently park and cross the busy highway to access the Flume Trail and other attractions.

Illegally-parked vehicles can be towed from no parking zones and drivers ticketed with a maximum $305 fine.

To accommodate parking, three new parking areas with approximately 90 parking spots have been constructed near Ponderosa Ranch Road as part of construction of the Tahoe East Shore Trail.

Opening to the public on Saturday, the parking spots will be initially be offered free of charge before transitioning in coming months to paid parking through the Tahoe Transportation District. Parking revenues will help fund operation and maintenance of the new trail and parking areas. Tahoe Transportation District’s East Shore Express and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit also offer summer bus service directly to the new pathway.

The path is aimed at enhancing safety and mobility by separating vehicle and foot traffic. More than 2.5 million vehicles a year travel on Highway 28, which stretches from Spooner Junction in northwestern Douglas County to Incline Village.

Traffic mixes with as many as 2,000 pedestrian and bicyclists who previously parked near the roadside on peak days; creating safety, congestion and accessibility concerns on the mountainous highway. More than 10 miles of centerline rumble strips and 10 emergency roadside turnouts have also been added.

The path will not be open to the public until Friday afternoon. Violators using the path prior to its opening may get a ticket with a hefty fine.