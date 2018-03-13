Park property on list for conservation easement

For the third time, Park Ranch Holdings land surrounding the Dangberg Home Ranch is being nominated for a federal conservation easement.

The sale of Southern Nevada public land in January raised $74.6 million for a variety of conservation projects across the rest of the Silver State.

More than a third of that money came from the sale of 188.8 acres for $35 million in North Las Vegas, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Many of the other sites were located near the Interstate 215 loop stretching north of Las Vegas.

On Thursday, Legacy Land & Water is seeking a letter from Douglas County commissioners in support of an application to preserve 1,373 acres of land located south of Muller Lane and west of Highway 88 under the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act of 1998.

Last year, 419 acres of Van Sickle Ranch were selected over the Park proposal in Round 17 for a conservation easement at the cost of $4.465 million.

The two projects were among a half-dozen submitted to the BLM for consideration.

While the Park proposal ranked two over all, it wasn't selected because at $13.7 million it was too expensive and the BLM Carson District doesn't have the capacity to monitor the property.

According to the BLM's Round 17 preliminary recommendation, those were the same reasons it wasn't selected the first year.

Also nominated this year is the 303-acre Dreyer Foothill Ranch located east of Foothill Road and north of Centerville Lane. A third conservation easement is being sought on the former Schneider Ranch, owned by Clerk Creek. That nomination includes 500 acres above Jacks Valley.

Unlike other means of preserving agricultural property, purchasing conservation easements ensures the property will remain in ranching.

"The best planning is done with a checkbook," Jacques Etchegoyhen said last year. "This is the only permanent way to preserve property in Nevada.

The ranches will provide a haven for wildlife, while preserving the Valley's agricultural heritage."

"This will keep the ranchland intact and offer some public access points that don't affect the integrity of the ranch," he said. "We know there's lots of wildlife on all these ranches. The eagles like it."

He said the Parks have offered to donate a 32-acre parcel south of the Carson Valley Swim Center along Highway 88 to the BLM.

County commissioners meet 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tahoe Transportation Center, 169 Highway 50 in Stateline.