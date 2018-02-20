Park improvements slide in on budget

Hundreds of children turned out on Thursday to help break in the new play equipment at Ranchos Aspen Park.

Douglas County Parks officials cooked hotdogs at the dedication before school children swarmed the new feature.

The old equipment was original to the park, which when it opened in 1991, was the first real park in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Community Services Director Scott Morgan said the county couldn't find replacement parts for the old equipment.

The improvements were approved by the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Commission and by Douglas County commissioners.

Work on the equipment was done by Fisher Excavation for a bid of $79,389, which was approved in September 2017.

Park improvements and equipment installation, which cost a total of $173,750, were completed on Jan. 31.

Funding for the project came from the central county residential construction tax. That tax is 1 percent up to $1,000 charged on per building permit issued in the Gardnerville Ranchos and vicinity.

The price tag for the entire project came in at a seventh of the park's original $1.1 million cost.

Ranchos Aspen Park was built on land provided by the Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District.