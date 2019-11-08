Park agreement clears first hurdle

The first reading of a development agreement with Park Holdings that will exchange up to 2,500 homes for the right of way for Muller Parkway was once more approved 3-2 after about four hours on Thursday night.

Commissioners Barry Penzel, Larry Walsh and Wes Rice voted in favor of the agreement, while Dave Nelson and John Engels voted against.

Thursday’s first reading only took up half of the proposal, the second part of which is scheduled to go before planning commissioners Tuesday.

A master plan amendment is required for the transfer of receiving area from the Sleeping Elephant Ranch across from Topaz Ranch Estates to Carson Valley.

The last time planning commissioners debated the master plan change they approved the maps without swapping 1,044 acres of receiving area.

A second reading of the Park development agreement and the master plan amendments will have to come back to commissioners on Dec. 3 at the CVIC Hall.

Park Attorney Mark Forsberg pointed out to commissioners that if the master plan amendment isn’t approved, the development agreement also won’t be adopted.

About two-dozen residents spoke at Thursday’s meeting, with almost all of them opposed to the agreement.

Attorney Jamie Walker representing Orchard Road residents said they were opposed to the alignment of Muller Parkway that would pass right by her client’s homes.

“There is no buffer and the Parkway is now adjacent to rural residential, which constitutes bad planning,” she said. “Receiving area can be applied for in future master plan amendments and we contend that should be done with this project as well.”

Former County planner Hope Sullivan asked commissioners to include language in the agreement that prohibits any concrete or asphalt plan as part of the construction of a detention pond.

“I’ve heard that there won’t be a gravel pit but the fill will be used to build Muller,” she said. “If everyone agrees that it will not be a gravel pit, but that the fill will be used to build Muller, let’s put it in writing.”

One of the few supporters, Danna Meyer was yelled at by Engels when she said she’d checked on the contention that grocery stores would be empty with a local manager, who said he wasn’t concerned. The outburst prompted commissioners to take a break.