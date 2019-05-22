Paris named Remarkable veteran

Gardnerville resident Jackie Paris was named a Remarkable veteran at Tuesday’s celebration of the Carson Valley’s Most Remarkable Women at the Carson Valley Inn on Tuesday.

Paris served in Iraq for three months with the California Army National Guard where she was injured while serving with a security detail.

She enlisted in 2009, attending basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and advanced infantry training at Fort Lee, Va.

She received her wings after two weeks at Jump School at Fort Benning, Ga.

She moved to Gardnerville after being released from the Guard and started Bellator Firearms Training in 2012, where she attended leading firearms training school Gunsite Academy. She certified in pistol rifle ad shotgun at both Gunsite and NRA training. She trained with a group of retired Navy SEALS in San Francisco.

Paris is a member of Welcome All Veterans Everywhere.

She also works with suicide prevention and other projects helping women serving overseas.

“Jackie is the type of person to go above and beyond to help a person in need,” one nominator wrote.