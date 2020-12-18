Parents work to salvage Class of 2021’s senior year

Jakota Waas performs on the Support Our Seniors float last weekend.

Kurt Hildebrand

Plans are in the works by parents of the Douglas High Class of 2021 to rescue the senior year.

“A group of parents have joined together this year to Support our Seniors at the high school due to the COVID situation,” Retired teacher Jill Alley said. “One key component of our endeavor is to raise money to help students in need.”

Fundraisers that usually help support graduating seniors such as Mr. DHS and prom were cancelled last spring

“Our goal is simple,” organizers said. “To raise funds to support the entire Class of 2021 and give them memories and memorabilia along the way.”

Most of the sporting and social events that typically occur at the high school have been cancelled due to the virus.

“Also, the students are split between two cohorts and share their day with half of their classmates,” they said. “We want to rally the Tiger pride and give these seniors a great year to remember.”

The group is hoping to raise at least $11,200 during the rest of the year.

Among the things on the list to purchase are cap and gown packets, senior spirit festivities, senior recognition and spirit give-aways.

The group is conducting fundraising on their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/sosdhsclassof2021 and through the mail.

Checks payable to SOS: Support our Seniors may be mailed to Play it Again Sports, 911 Topsy Lane, Suite 226A, Carson City, 89705. For questions or information, call Kari Karwoski at 265-0389 or email Alley at alley.jill@gmail.com