Parade of Lights barely beats the rain

Parade Winners Nonprofit Douglas Animal Welfare Group Youth Daisy-Brownie-Cadetts Girl Scouts Business VIP Rubber Government Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California Friends & Family The Sassy Smart Sierra Sisterhood

While a light drizzle fell on the Parade of Lights on Saturday night, the main deluge waiting until the parade had cleared Minden Park.

“We were so lucky,” Chamber of Commerce Director Bill Chernock said of the weather.

With 55 entries, the parade was able to complete its route by 6:40 p.m.

The parade wraps up three days of Christmas celebrations.