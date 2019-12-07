Parade of Lights barely beats the rain | RecordCourier.com

Parade of Lights barely beats the rain

Local | December 7, 2019

Parade Winners

Nonprofit Douglas Animal Welfare Group

Youth Daisy-Brownie-Cadetts Girl Scouts

Business VIP Rubber

Government Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California

Friends & Family The Sassy Smart Sierra Sisterhood

While a light drizzle fell on the Parade of Lights on Saturday night, the main deluge waiting until the parade had cleared Minden Park.

“We were so lucky,” Chamber of Commerce Director Bill Chernock said of the weather.

With 55 entries, the parade was able to complete its route by 6:40 p.m.

The parade wraps up three days of Christmas celebrations.

