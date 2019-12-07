Parade of Lights barely beats the rain
Parade Winners
Nonprofit Douglas Animal Welfare Group
Youth Daisy-Brownie-Cadetts Girl Scouts
Business VIP Rubber
Government Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California
Friends & Family The Sassy Smart Sierra Sisterhood
While a light drizzle fell on the Parade of Lights on Saturday night, the main deluge waiting until the parade had cleared Minden Park.
“We were so lucky,” Chamber of Commerce Director Bill Chernock said of the weather.
With 55 entries, the parade was able to complete its route by 6:40 p.m.
The parade wraps up three days of Christmas celebrations.