Panthers help out cats and dogs

Every year, seventh- and eighth-grade Panther Leadership students at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School complete a service project in support of causes that benefit Douglas County. A number of organizations are researched and interviewed as part of a comprehensive process to determine which local nonprofits the students choose to support in a given year.

This past January, Panther Leadership students presented $1,000 each to the Family Support Council of Douglas County and to Douglas County Animal Services. Funds were raised through various school based-activities including dances, the annual spring carnival, October's Haunted Hallways event, and the citrus fruit sale held in December.

Following the monetary donation, Panther Leadership students took things a step further and decided to run a school-wide collection drive for items needed by the Douglas County Animal Shelter. The goal was to fill the case in front of the school's library with dog and cat food; blankets, towels, and pet beds; collars and leashes; kitty litter; pet toys; and animal brushes.

The Leadership students' inspiration for the additional donation did not surprise adviser Daniel Hyden.

"This group tends to think and speak in ways that go beyond themselves," Hyden said. "They saw the need based upon what was reported and communicated to them by the group making the presentation on the animal shelter's behalf, and they decided they wanted to do something more."

Students and staff contributed items toward the drive, which ran from Feb. 4-14 and "was a great success," said fellow Leadership advisor Dawn Caldwell. Caldwell delivered the donated items last Wednesday and said, "The shelter was happy to receive supplies that they needed to care for the animals."

Students who want to be considered for the Panther Leadership program may indicate their interest when signing up for classes. Admission depends upon completing an in-depth application process, which includes recommendations from current teachers, personal responses, and a review of academic and conduct grades.

St. Patrick's Day golf tournament

Carson Valley Golf Course hosts a "Shankin' the Shamrock" golf tournament on March 16. The fun gets underway with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Format is four-person scramble. Players can "Shank it in a Shamrock" or enjoy the "Big Bunker Bonus," to shave a stroke or two from the scorecard. Half of the field is a winner.

The $45 includes the golf and cart, soup and a corned beef sandwich, plus the prize fund. CVGC season pass holders pay their usual fee plus $20.

CVGC is located at 1027 Riverview Drive in the Ranchos. For information or to sign up, call Carson Valley Golf Course at 775-265-3181 or log onto carsonvalleygolf.com.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.