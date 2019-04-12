Palm Sunday celebrates Jesus entry into Jerusalem

This Sunday is Palm Sunday celebrating what is called the Triumphal Entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. It is one of the most interesting events in all history. Jesus was fulfilling prophecy by riding into the city on a colt of a donkey. The city was worked into a frenzy of celebration, worship, praise, and proclamation that the long awaited Messiah had arrived.

For three and a half years the disciples witnessed Jesus perform numerous miracles. He turned water into wine, healed the sick and lame, opened the eyes of the blind, cast out demons, fed four and five thousand, walked on water, calmed the raging sea, raised people from the dead, and many things that were not recorded.

Can we put ourselves in the disciples place and time? After all they had witnessed people were finally getting what they knew. After all they had experienced He was being recognized for who He was the Son of God and deliverer of Israel. They were at the peak of glory. Things were looking good. All their hopes and dreams were about to be fulfilled. Only a few day later Jesus was dead, crucified on a cross. All their hopes and dream crushed, scattered and hiding from the Romans and priest fearing they would be next.

This is the greatest evidence for the resurrection of Jesus than anything else. If Jesus had not risen from the dead, Christianity would have suffered a quick, decisive, and fatal blow. It simple would have died with Jesus. But God!!! Think about it. When the disciples were hiding from everyone, Peter had denied even knowing Him and the others ran and scattered, Thomas even doubted the resurrection until Jesus confirmed it by appearing to him directly only one thing could have changed their situation. The eye witness of the risen Savior revealed to them over a 40 day period. John 20:27 Then He said to Thomas, "Reach your finger here, and look at My hands; and reach your hand here, and put it into My side. Do not be unbelieving, but believing."

28 And Thomas answered and said to Him, "My Lord and my God!"

The same men who were hiding and afraid for their lives were boldly proclaiming the resurrection of Jesus and confirming the claim by performing undeniable miracles among the people. History has it that all but John died for the testimony that Jesus rose from the dead and is alive right now sitting at the right hand of the Father. People die for what they believe on a fairly regular basis, but no one will die for what they know is a lie. The disciples were there, they knew if Jesus either rose from the dead on not. They died proclaiming that He did. This is the greatest and undeniable evidence that He in fact did rise from the dead. I ask you, would you die for a lie? Would you dedicate your life to live for and die for something that you know did not happen? I am grateful for the commitment of the apostles who gave their lives to testify to us that He is alive. Give the Lord all praise, thanks, honor and worship this Resurrection Sunday (Easter), and each and every day.

Recommended Stories For You

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.