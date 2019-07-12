Pair in pursuit back in court

The bail for a Reno woman accused of attempting to elude authorities in a July 1 pursuit that led from southern Carson City around Carson Valley will remain at $5,000.

Tasheena Savage appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday in preparation for her preliminary hearing.

Prosecutor Matt Johnson opposed reducing Savage’s bail, saying she had a long history of arrests and convictions, including failures to appear.

Savage and Ronnie Crawford Jr. appeared in justice court on Wednesday with their attorneys, where a preliminary hearing was confirmed.

Crawford is a suspect in a June 30 Reno shooting that occurred on South Virginia Street.

He was linked to a Dodge Challenger that was spotted in south Carson City by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers say Savage was driving when the chase began, but was dropped off on Airport Road near Minden-Tahoe Airport before Crawford took the wheel and drove in loops around the Valley before becoming stuck off Dressler Lane south of town.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man will face a felony drug charge in Douglas County District Court.

Kenton L. Duffy, 60, waived a preliminary hearing in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Duffy also pleaded guilty to a driving under the influence of drugs charge from last summer. He admitted he’d used methamphetamine.

Duffy was arrested June 30 at his home on an alternative sentence violation and a warrant for contempt of court.

On arrival at the jail, the deputy allegedly found white powder sprinkled around the back seat of the patrol car.

A California man who was found sleeping in front of the Gardnerville Walmart admitted to a count of possession of stolen property.

Randy Martin, 33, of Hayward, is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Monday where he’s facing a felony possession of stolen identity charge.