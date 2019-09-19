Pair in July 1 pursuit plead guilty

Two people involved in a July 1 high-speed pursuit that wound around Carson Valley admitted they’re involvement on Thursday morning.

Ronnie Demone Crawford Jr. 42, and Tasheena Savage, 34, entered guilty pleas to charges of attempted eluding.

Crawford is also facing an enhancement for being a habitual felon that could see him in prison for up to 20 years.

According to court documents, Savage faces a maximum sentence of 1-6 years and a $5,000 fine on the eluding charge.

Crawford’s plea agreement is more complicated with the recommendation being for a 6-15 year sentence on the habitual felon charge.

He also admitted to a count of possession of a device to increase the rate of fire.

The chase began around lunchtime on July 1 when an Nevada Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a Dodge Challenger being south in connection with a June 30 shooting in Reno.

Savage was behind the wheel and turned down Highway 395 with NHP in pursuit. The Challenger turned down Airport Road where Savage got out and Crawford got into the drivers seat and took off.

He turned north onto Heybourne Road and then west on Johnson Lane before turning south on Highway 395 heading toward Minden where the chase hit speeds of 120 mph. Crawford drove the Challenger south onto Highway 88 and turned onto County Road, hitting speeds of 60 mph before returning to Highway 395. He turned onto Waterloo and then Centerville, which took him across the Valley to Foothill Road. He came back across at Fairview Lane and crossed 88 onto Dressler Lane where the Challenger flew over a fence and landed in a field where he was apprehended.