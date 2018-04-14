Out of controlled burn cited in TRE blaze

A Topaz Ranch Estates fire that started out as a controlled burn on Friday the 13th destroyed a vehicle and threatened structures.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 3000 block of Granite Way at about 2:30 p.m.

East Fork Battalion Chief Troy Valenzuela said the fire was already in the sage and brush when firefighters arrived.

Occupants of a nearby home had evacuated in the face of the flames which threatened two structures, Valenzuela said.

Adding to the hazardous conditions were swirling winds and a downed live power line.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down within 10 minutes of the initial call, saving both structures from damage.

"Even though the ground fuels are green, fire can still spread quickly with the right conditions," Fire Capt. Nick Agorastos said. "First arriving crews did a great job of working around multiple hazards to get control of the fire."

It wasn't a very lucky day for East Fork Township. Firefighters reported answering 27 calls for service, nearly 30 percent above their daily average.

"With backyard burning season still open, we would like to remind the community to maintain all proper precautions while burning and assure proper extinguishment," Valenzuela said. "Also please remember the threat of wildfire is still a concern even this early in the year."

The last day for backyard burning is May 6. Agricultural burning runs through the year.