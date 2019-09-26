Organization building home for Valley veteran

When he was injured in a mortar attack in Iraq in January 2007, Carson Valley went all out to honor Douglas High School graduate Daniel Tingle.

Tingle attended Jacks Valley Elementary School, where children made valentines for him while he was recovering at an Army hospital.

That November, the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce named him the unsung hero of the year.

A dozen years later, Tingle and his family were on hand Wednesday for a groundbreaking at what will be their new home.

Alex Karalexis of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors said Tingle picked the 1-acre Fuller Avenue site so he could watch his children walk home from Piñon Hills Elementary.

“Every square inch of this house is going to work for Daniel and his family,” Karalexis said. “This is the land they chose, the floorplan they designed and this is the home that all of us together are going to build.”

Tingle said that when he first learned of plans to build his family a home, “I was adamant about not doing it. I was grateful for everything I had and what my family and I had acquired together.”

He said the Military Support Alliance helped improve the house he was living in.

“They really stepped up and took care of me,” he said. “I can’t tell you how grateful I am and this will help my family and I tremendously. From the bottom of my heart, to those who are working on our home, thank you very much.”

Karalexis said this is the 15th home the United Brotherhood of Carpenters has built for a disabled veteran and there are three more in the works.

He thanked the contractors who will be working on the home.

“The economy is booming, construction is booming, and to all the contractors here we really appreciate what you’re doing,” he said. “We realize that everyone still has to put a roof over their heads.”

Tingle, Megan and their four children were at the goundbreaking on Wednesday.