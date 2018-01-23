Oratorical champion from Douglas High School advances to state contest

Douglas High School senior Lea Gifford will compete against five other students Feb. 10 in Henderson at the American Legion Department of Nevada Oratorical Contest.

Gifford took first place in the American Legion 4th District's high school oratorical contest held Jan. 6 at Western Nevada College.

She has participated in debate since she was a freshman four years ago.

Gifford took first-place in humorous interpretation for Douglas High School in September during the Northern Nevada Forensics League 2017-18 season opening tournament in Elko.

She finished third last spring in the at the Nevada Poetry Out Loud state finals.

The winner of the state contest will vie for thousands of dollars in scholarships at the national contest to be held in Indianapolis, Ind.

The national winner will walk away with $18,000, with $16,000 going to the second place finisher and $14,000 to the third. The money is good toward a college of the students' choice.

The Legion congratulated this year's contestants, including second place finisher Sara Miller of Fernley High School, about their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution.

High school students are encouraged to see their counselor or local American Legion post at the school year for information about how to participate.