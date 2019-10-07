Open burning season starts Saturday

The fall 2019 seasonal open burning period for the East Fork Fire Protection District will begin on Saturday and continue through Dec. 15.

The District has identified the need to open a fall burn season to assist homeowners with the clean-up of natural vegetative debris and the maintenance of defensible and survivable space, East Fork Fire Marshal Amy Ray said.

The District requires any persons participating in seasonal open burning to have a current information sheet/permit at the burn site prior to, and during burning operstions. Individuals shall call the burn line phone number, located on the information sheet/permit, each day. This recording will advise whether it is a permissive burn day or not. Residents shall ensure that the date of the permissive day corresponds to the date they wish to burn. This is an informational recording only; the caller may not leave a message. The general seasonal open burn line recording will be changed daily. Burning may start as early as 7 a.m. and go as late as 3 p.m. with all fires completely extinguished by 3:30 p.m.

The district will be monitoring all burning activities, including site investigations as required to ensure individuals are conducting open burning per the set regulations. Strict enforcement of the required burning regulations will take place, including the issuance of written stop orders and citations for violators of the seasonal open burn regulations.

Seasonal open burning information sheets/permits will be available at any fire station within the East Fork Fire Protection District, at the East Fork Fire Protection District’s administrative office located at 1694 County Road or the Minden Inn located at 1594 Esmeralda Ave.. In addition, the regulations can also be downloaded and printed from the East Fork Fire Protection District’s website at http://www.eastforkfire.org.

For additional information, please contact the East Fork Fire Protection District at 775/782-9040