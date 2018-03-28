One lane closing on Highway 395 Thursday night

A lane or two of Highway 395 in Minden will be closed overnight Thursday for overhead traffic sign work.

The closure will take place between Buckeye Road and Esmeralda Avenue starting at about 7 p.m. Thursday and wrapping up 6 a.m. Friday.

A minimum of one lane in each direction will always remain open, according to state transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese. The work is being conducted during overnight hours to reduce impact to commute traffic.

State road conditions, updates and information are available at http://www.nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.

Meanwhile, due to recent precipitation, dirt roads in the Eldorado National Forest will remain closed until April 15.

"My goal is to open these roads to the public as soon as possible," said Forest Supervisor Laurence Crabtree. "However, more precipitation than usual occurred in the month of March. Most of the roads are still under snow which will be melting now that it is getting warmer. Some roads could still be damaged."

The seasonal closure is designed to protect roadbeds and watersheds from damage and to protect water quality. A minimum three month closure period from Jan. 1 through March 31 was designated for the core part of the wet season in the Eldorado National Forest Travel Management Plan. This plan also allows the seasonal dirt road closure to start earlier or be extended based on actual conditions in a given year.

Roads subject to seasonal closure are identified on a map that is available free-of-charge at all Eldorado National Forest offices and on the web at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/eldorado. The seasonal closure does not affect routes in the Rock Creek Area near Georgetown, which has its own route closure process.

When the roads open, there will still be wet areas at higher elevations for some time. Many routes change in elevation over several miles. Visitors are encouraged to be aware of changes in the conditions of the roads they are using, and to adjust travel plans when they reach a wet section as they will be responsible for any resource damage caused by inappropriate use.