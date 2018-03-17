One hurt in Thursday collision

A motorist had to be cut from the wreckage of a pickup on Thursday morning after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 395 near Plymouth Drive.

The driver was helicoptered to Renown Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

East Fork and Douglas County sheriff's deputies responded to the 10:20 a.m. wreck, which is being investigated by the NHP.

The pickup rolled multiple times before coming to rest pointing north in a field west of the southbound lanes. No one else was in the vehicle.

Emergency vehicles blocked the southbound slow lane between Mica and Plymouth drives until first responders cleared the wreck.

East Fork medics took the driver to the Sunridge Fire Station where they met Care Flight.

While there had been snow on the west side of the Valley, Highway 395 appeared clear by the time of the wreck.

Snowy weather snarled traffic on Friday morning, and may have been responsible for a two-vehicle collision in Topaz Ranch Estates around 9:45 a.m.

The T-bone type collision occurred at Gray Hills and Eagle Mountain roads.

One person was transported for treatment by ambulance because Care Flight helicopter wasn't flying due to weather.

Weather contributed to several spinout and minor collisions on Friday.