One hurt in Pine Nut rollover

One person was helicoptered for treatment on Tuesday after a vehicle rolled over near Horseshoe Bend in the Pine Nut Mountains.

The report came in at around 12:30 p.m. that a Jeep Wrangler had rolled multiple times and that one of the occupants was thrown.

East Fork firefighters and Douglas County deputies responded to the incident, which was located off Horseshoe Bend Road near the Carson River.

The victim reportedly had a hip injury and had to be carried to a Cal Star ambulance helicopter, which landed nearby.

Rough roads complicated the rescue.