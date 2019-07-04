Oldest town celebrates Fourth of July

Getting a sheep to participate in a pet parade is more about encouraging than leading, according to 15-year-old Grace Tekansik.

While it looked like she was patting her sheep Fred and Owen during Thursday’s Fourth of July Parade in Genoa, it was just her way of keeping them moving.

She demonstrated what happens when you just try to tug a sheep by a lead, which results in the animal balking.

She and fellow 4-H’r and Douglas High student Liz Billman with her sheep Princess and Hope participated in the pets portion of the parade.

Announcer Dave Whitgob said it was the biggest parade so far.

Musicians entertained visitors to Mormon Station State Historic Park in preparation for a performance of the Carson City Symphony as part of the town’s Americana Festival.

Genoa Volunteer Firefighters sold chicken dinners and drinks across from the park.

Hundreds of visitors swelled the the population of Nevada’s oldest town.