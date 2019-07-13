Officials to talk about Highway 395 widening

California transportation officials are hosting a meeting 6-7 p.m. Tuesday in Walker to discuss widening of the shoulders along Highway 395.

The California Department of Transportation is holding the meeting at 442 Mule Deer Road.

Representatives from Caltrans and contractor Road & Highway Builders will be available to discuss construction activities, proposed traffic delays, and miscellaneous project information.

The Aspen-Walker Shoulder Widening Project will widen the highway shoulders from the existing width of 2-3 feet to 8 feet, as well as construct retaining walls and install rumble strips.

The project will run along Highway 395 from 5 miles south of Sonora Junction at State Route 108 to 2 miles north of the junction.

The purpose of this project is to reduce accidents, enhance safety, and provide wider shoulders for both motorists and bicycles, officials said.