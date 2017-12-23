Officials conduct emergency operations training course

A two-day workshop on emergency operations and the incident command system was conducted by Douglas County emergency managers.

Representatives from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, county, towns, Quad County Health Care Coalition and the Carson Valley Visitor's Authority met on Dec. 15 and 18 to learn about the management system designed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"It is important that we all get together in one room and we practice working together through the basic fundamentals of the ICS system," said East Fork Fire District Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson. "We are fortunate to have highly skilled, trained professionals here in Douglas County who are dedicated to keeping residents safe."

Fogerson led the workshop, which dealt with several possible disasters that could take place in Douglas County, and encouraged the team to work in a unified command.

The system trains participants on effective domestic incident management using a combination of facilities, equipment, personnel, procedures, and communications.

Residents can also do their part by being prepared for an emergency. On Jan. 5, 6 and 7, Douglas County Community Emergency Response Team is hosting a free personal disaster and community response training. Registration is required. Contact Dave Thomas at 775-691-8709 or at tvfd.dt@gmail.com

Visit http://www.douglascountynv.gov/796/Emergency-Preparedness