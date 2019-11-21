Official defends Tahoe meetings

Today, Douglas County commissioners are meeting at Stateline, something they’ve done fairly regularly for more than 30 years.

But that tradition is being challenged by a commissioner seeking to move the second regular meeting to Minden.

Commissioner John Engels brought forward the proposal seeking to only meet at Lake Tahoe as needed.

Engels’ proposal also includes discussion of meeting at other locations for the third Thursday.

In a memo to commissioners, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority President Carol Chaplin said there has been an agreement with the county to meet at Tahoe since 2006.

“This agreement embodies the mutually beneficial partnership between Douglas County and organizations in the Tahoe Township that lead Tahoe contribution as the engine that drives the county’s economy,” Chaplin said. “Tahoe Township is home to only 9 percent of the county’s population, but contributes 40 percent of its revenue, revenue that supports a wide range of public services for all county residents.”

The county pays $50,000 a year under an agreement that expires in 2024.

County code on regular meetings requires commissioners to meet the first and third Thursday of each month. The first meeting every month must be held at Minden, which is the county seat. The meeting on the third Thursday can be either at Minden or Stateline. Under the lease agreement, either the county or the visitors authority may revoke the agreement without cause with 90 days’ notice. Notice of termination must be provided to the other party no later than March 1 of each fiscal year.

Commissioners met in the Tahoe Township Justice Court before the construction of the Tahoe Transportation Center.

Also before commissioners today is a request for a resolution that would direct collection of property taxes in Redevelopment Area No. 2 to the Douglas County School District until June 30, 2021.

According to the county, an estimated $424,863 would be subtracted from the funds collected by the redevelopment area.

The Legislature amended state law earlier this year to allow removal of school district funds from redevelopment.

The resolution expires in 2021 because Nevada may change school district funding throughout the state, sending all revenues to the state to be distributed to the districts, with no guarantee that all tax revenue generated in Douglas be returned to the county.

County commissioners meet 1:30 p.m. today at the Tahoe Transportation Center, 169 Highway 50, Stateline.