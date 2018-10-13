October features ghosts and gourds

Whether its harvested or haunted, October is when Carson Valley residents celebrate the changing of the seasons.

Gardnerville was first up last weekend with its festival in Heritage Park that combined the annual Coffin Races, East Fork Gallery's Scarecrow Making and the harvest in Heritage Park Gardens.

Anytime Fitness won the coffin races for the second year in a row in the Oct. 6 event that also featured stretcher races.

More than 110 scarecrows were made by visitors to the annual scarecrow festival, which is celebrating its third decade as a Carson Valley tradition.

Harvest Festival organizer Vicki Bates said 144 children received tickets for the pumpkin drawing, up from 100 last year.

"We dedicated the new chess and checker boards that were Dominic Jackson's Eagle Scout project and a lot of people seemed to be enjoying them already," she said. "Overall, it went great and we can hopefully grow this joint venture into a robust annual event."

The Corley Ranch is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day in October for their Harvest celebration. Weekend features include hay slide, kiddie land straw maze, farm animals, miniature golf, pig races, hay wagon rides & the corn maze.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is hosting their second annual, "Fright at the Fairgrounds" haunted attraction 6-10 p.m. Fridays and 3-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, which is for younger children who might be easily frightened.

Cost is $5 for children, $10 for adults, $15 for all-night pass. Parking is free.

Proceeds go to support the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Unit.

The Record-Courier will sponsor its annual Halloween coloring contest this year. Look for the art to color in upcoming editions of the paper.

The R-C is also a sponsor of Trick or Treat Safety Street, 3-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the CVIC Hall.

Calvary Chapel's Harvest Festival opens 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. It is a warm and safe alternative to Halloween located at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Pinenut Road. Admission is a suggested donation of two unopened bags of candy per family. Free food, drinks, games, lots of candy, cookie decorating, a cake walk, balloons and more will be available. Nonfrightening costumes are encouraged. For more information, call Calvary Chapel at 265-3259.