October brings scarecrows, pumpkins and scares

Julie McCain snaps a photo of 8-year-old Kylie Clapham at Saturday's Scarecrow Festival in Heritage Park.

Kurt Hildebrand

The key to a successful event in 2020 is to follow the immortal advice of Moe Howard and “spread out.”

On Saturday, the East Fork Gallery conducted its 35th annual Scarecrow Festival at Heritage Park.

Tables were spread far apart to accomplish social distancing.

Four-year Gardnerville resident Erin Ontiveros was in the park with children, Andi and Nolan, working on a scarecrow with great aunt Susan Ryan.

“This is our second time,” Erin said. “It was a lot bigger last year.”

The Gallery has been collecting newspapers from The Record-Courier in preparation for the event for months.

Organizers collect used clothing and create kits for people to purchase.

“We had lower attendance than past years, but the ones who came thanked us profusely (as many things they wanted to do with their children were cancelled this year),” said East Fork Gallery President Janice Powell Shedd. “We made enough to pay our insurance and the enthusiasm from the participants was wonderful.”

The artists also make a few scarecrows on their own, which go on display and are sold over the course of the year.

Weekends in Carson Valley will be pretty busy, with the Corley Ranch hosting its annual Harvest Festival through the month.

On Saturday, people were visiting the corn maze, pumpkin patch and riding the ranch train.

The festival is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The ranch has been hosting the festival for the past 16 years.

General admission is $8 on weekends for adults and children, $6 for seniors.

Not included in the weekend general admission are the giant sling shot, which is $1 for three apples, and train rides, which are $2 per person.

The Corleys estimate thousands of visitors have attended the festival.

There are also pumpkins for sale.

Loosening of coronavirus restrictions have prompted some organizations to consider reviving events.

Also continuing Fridays and Saturdays through October is Fright at the Fairgrounds, hosted and conceived by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as a fundraiser for the Honor Guard.

Located at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, the organizers include Douglas County deputies and volunteers.

“This event has been so popular in past years that this year a second maze was added as a new feature,” county spokeswoman Bailey Gumm said.

Entry is $5 for children and $10 for adults for each side of the maze, which will is open 3-5:30 p.m. for younger children and 6-9 p.m. for the sterner scares.

While face coverings are required for entry, organizers ask that participants not wear costumes.

Sponsors of the vent include Home Depot, Spirit Halloween and Ahern Rentals.

On Halloween, Fright at the Fairgrounds will open after Trick or Treat Safety Street and continue through 11:30 p.m.

With the cancelation of the Nevada Day Parade, whatever Trick or Treating there is this year will be on Halloween.

Nevada’s admission to the union was Oct. 31, 1864.