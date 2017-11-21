Numerous holiday events planned for early December

Carson Valley residents can expect to find many holiday events to choose from during the first weekend in December, the town of Minden alone offers residents the chance to help light the gazebo in Minden Park on Dec. 1 and attend the Parade of Lights on Dec. 2.

The Minden Park Gazebo Lighting begins at 5 p.m. with a performance from the Douglas High School Jazz Band. Attendees can then choose from Carson Valley Elks Tree Bingo or cook smores on the fire pits. Santa will arrive at Minden park around 6 p.m. to help light the gazebo.

Children who bring a canned food item or a monetary donation to the Carson Valley Food Closet receive a goodie bag and a chance to help Santa decorate the gazebo. The event will go until 8 p.m.

The next day, residents can start their first December weekend off with attending the craft faire in CIVC Hall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. They can then listen to music in downtown Minden beginning at 5 p.m. The 22nd annual Parade of Lights also begins at 5 p.m. and travels along Highway 395, starting at Eddy Street and ending at the Minden Park.

The theme of this year's Parade of Lights is "Olde Time Christmas in Carson Valley." Minden residents are invited to grab family and friends and blankets and chairs to watch floats, marching bands, color guards and Santa make their way along the highway to Minden Park.

Genoa is also providing valley residents with multiple opportunities to celebrate the holidays in their community this season. On Dec. 1 residents can meet at the Genoa Community Center Church at 5:30 p.m. for Christmas caroling or can follow the carolers to the corner of Main Street and Genoa Lane to see the Genoa Tree Lighting. After the tree lighting, Santa will visit attendees as they are provided with warm holiday refreshments.

Recommended Stories For You

On Dec. 2, Carson Valley residents can have breakfast with Santa from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Genoa Town Hall. Tickets are available now for three breakfast seating sessions starting at 8:30 a.m., 9:40 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. Breakfast consists of pancakes, sausage, orange juice, hot cocoa and coffee. Tickets are $5 per person and children under 4 years old are free.