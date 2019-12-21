Number of fires detected with AlertTahoe system reaches 57

Last month, on Nov. 2, while the Kincade Fire in Sonoma and the Easy Fire in Southern California dominated the news, a small fire on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe was spotted by one of the 11 AlertTahoe cameras.

This fire was quickly put out thanks to local fire crews. This is the 57th fire that has been detected by the AlertTahoe system and extinguished before it reached one-acre in size, according to a press release from the Tahoe Prosperity Center.

The prosperity center and the University of Nevada, Reno partnered to install the 11-camera ring around Lake Tahoe. Another local partner, the Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, provided funding to improve the AlertTahoe network and upgrade some of the camera equipment this year.

The final camera, at D.L. Bliss State Park near Emerald Bay, was installed in July and now the complete network is working to keep Tahoe residents, businesses and communities safe from wildfire.

The cameras have smoke detection software, which alerts local fire crews immediately. The fire dispatch center then zooms in on the smoke and sends a crew out immediately to get a jump on the fire.

“We hope never to see another Angora Fire in our region and we are thankful to the local fire crews, the Forest Service, State Parks, camera funders and the University of Nevada, Reno for their collaborative efforts to keep us all safe,” said a prosperity spokesperson in an email. The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation also has an endowment set up for ongoing camera maintenance. Visit Parasol.org for more information.

AlertTahoe cameras are an innovative fire technology helping to protect our communities — from the devastating impacts that hurt the local economy, community and environment when wildfire occurs.

“The prosperity center is proud to have led this effort,” said the release. “The success of the AlertTahoe camera system has expanded into the AlertWildfire network, which covers many regions of the West Coast of the United States. California Governor Newsom has requested installation of up to 1,000 cameras across the state – and with big fires in recent memory, we hope they can be deployed quickly and efficiently to help other communities as they have helped Lake Tahoe.”