Nugget hosts benefit for cat sanctuary

No Valentine's date? No problem.

Enjoy a fun night out on Feb. 16, at the Carson Nugget to raise funds to keep Catmandu purring along. Catmandu takes a different approach to caring for homeless cats and kittens in transition. Instead of shutting them in individual steel cages, they provide a cage-free group-home environment that better suits their needs. Each year, hundreds of homeless and at-risk cats and kittens pass through the doors of Catmandu seeking help and sanctuary. Most find new "fur-ever" homes; a few become permanent residents. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a raffle, auctions, and live music and dancing with "One Way Street." There will be a cash bar, dinner (with vegetarian option), raffle, live music and dancing, plus, games, prizes, and surprises. Tickets are $50 in advance, $65 at the door. See CatmanduCC.org to order.

On sale now

Tickets are on sale now for SNRW annual St. Patrick's Day Traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner at St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville on March 17. This year's food preparation will be provided by the Douglas County High School Culinary Arts department and promised to be delicious. Tickets are just $35 a person and include all you can eat corned beef and cabbage with potatoes and carrots, non-alcoholic beverage choices and dessert. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar and dinner at 6. Don't miss this once a year opportunity to support the SNRW group and enjoy a great evening with friends, fun, outstanding auction items and the pot o' gold raffle. Call Barb for information 267-0025.

