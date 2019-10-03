Now’s the time to prepare for winter

I do not know about you but fall is hitting me like a wrecking ball. I was woken up this morning at 5:30 by an alarm on my phone that was titled Sprinklers, Boat and RV. One of my former ideas must have been to set a fall reminder to prepare for winter which included waking myself up from a sound sleep. Plus, there was a very timely Facebook post about what to do for winter.

Many of you love winter, I am not one of you. I personally hate that four-letter word SNOW. I was raised in Las Vegas so we rarely saw it let alone shoveled it and prepared for it. But here I am, living in paradise, I just have to accept the price I have to pay. So, here are some things you need to do from the Facebook posting. Sorry, if I don’t call you out by name but I do appreciate your contribution just the same. I am just limited on space here. I don’t have enough room to go into detail but youtube.com is a great source for these DIY tasks.

Things that need to be winterized are your sprinklers, boat and RV. Unhook your hoses from the spicket, close the outside vents of your home to protect your pipes, create a corner in the garage where your gloves, snow shovel and boots go. Service your snow blower to make sure it is running in top condition. Insulate your windows if necessary. Put away any umbrellas or porch furniture which may blow away. Service the following items: Heating system, gas stoves, wood stoves, chimneys. Check your vehicles to make sure tires have enough tread and that the coolant system is working properly. Do a walk around of your home and property to be sure you have secured anything which you want to keep and not have blown away. Bring in any tools or garden implements you will not find them in the snow. Those are just a few quick things to think about in preparing for winter.

Another wrecking ball heading my way is the deployment of my son to the Middle East. The Nevada National Guard has recently deployed the Black Hawk unit and next month the Chinooks leave out.

“More than 200 of the state’s roughly 3,100 Guard soldiers will be supporting Army operations in Asia, Europe and Africa by January. The deploying units include: the 3665th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Co.; G Co., 2/238th Aviation; B Co., 1/189th Aviation; the 757th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion; and Det. 3, Co. B, 2/641st Aviation (aka Detachment 45, Operational Support Airlift.)” – SFC Erick Studenicka.

Please join me, Sherri McGee, all the parents, all the spouses and children of these brave men and women in a prayer for their safe return. I can’t wait until we stop sending our troops into harm’s way.

Finally, I received the following request to spread the word on this year’s Johnson Lane Cleanup.

The Pine Nut Mountains Trails Association (PNMTA) would like you to join us for our annual Pine Nuts Cleanup at 10 a.m. Saturday at the end of Johnson Lane. Let’s work together to keep our backyard beautiful. Lunch will be provided for all volunteers. Please bring gloves, sturdy shoes, and sunscreen. Make some new friends and feel good about giving back to your community.

If you have a 4-wheel drive vehicle and trailer I am sure it will be put to good use. There will be a dumpster at the top of Johnson Lane where all the treasure’s can be dumped. If you don’t have a shovel or rake, I have been told they can provide them for you. I do have it from a reliable source that this year’s cleanup will not be as difficult as others. No boats have been dropped off lately.

I hope you enjoy your fall into winter. I do enjoy the Candy Dance, Apple Hill, Halloween and those times when the family comes a little closer together. So, it isn’t all bad, I just need to slow this life down a little.

Please send any announcements or organization information to Johnsonlanejournal@outlook.com