Northern Nevada Inliners’ 13th annual Rappin in Minden

The 13th Annual "Rappin to Minden" car show will rev up Douglas County Saturday as Minden Park comes alive with Inline engine vehicles.

The annual show, sponsored by Northern Nevada Inliners and Roxanne Stangle of Tumblewind Antiques and Collectables, will be held on Esmeralda Avenue.

More Inline cars and pickups will line the park this year, as many owners will have journeyed from all parts of the West Coast.

Aside from the cars how a market place will be set up in the park.

"Rappin to Minden" will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and is open to Inliner vehicles only. Day of the event registration will be $10 on a space available basis. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to Noon.