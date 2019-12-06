North Valley project revival in cards

When the county approved a high-rise hotel and casino near the Carson-Douglas line in 2007, it was hailed as an answer to the Great Recession.

A dozen years later, developers are seeking to eliminate the 732-room casino, a 2,100-seat movie theater and 400,000 square feet of commercial, acknowledging there isn’t a demand for any of those things.

Under a proposal going to the Douglas County Planning Commission on Tuesday, developers are seeking to covert much of the commercial zoning on the property to residential, increasing the number of dwellings from 894 to 1,238.

The proposed changes would also reduce the commercial square footage from 505,000 square feet to 114,200 square feet.

The 203-acre property is owned by four different entities including Riverwood Redevelopment, Riverwood Partners, Carson Auto Mall and Big George Ventures, who are seeking the change.

Despite the name, there is no longer any redevelopment area on the property after it was repealed by county commissioners July 1, 2018.

In order to make the changes, planning commissioners will have to agree to master plan, specific plan and zoning map amendments.

Approval of a recommendation for the master plan amendment requires at least four votes on the seven-member planning commission.

The amendment would then go to the county commission where a majority would be sufficient to approve it.

The Riverwood properties were part of a $24.5 million redevelopment deal to bring additional retail to northern Douglas County.

The property was purchased from the Bureau of Land Management at the turn of the century and was seen at the time as a part of the effort to keep shoppers from leaving the county for other jurisdictions.

While Douglas receives a sales tax subsidy from the state, officials were concerned that the Legislature might eliminate that, forcing the county to support itself.