North Shore man killed in skiing crash

A Kings Beach man died after he lost control and crashed while skiing a steep run at Alpine Meadows on Tuesday.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Jeffrey R. Pearlstein was skiing in the "Keyhole" area at Alpine Meadows around 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 17. He was on a very steep run and lost control.

First responders initiated CPR but Pearlstein was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pearlstein worked at Village Ski Loft in Incline Village for 12 years, according to a Facebook post by the business.

"He was upbeat and ready to go, skiing full gas and always up for an adventure," the post stated. "A skilled ski mechanic that could seemingly fix anything. His love for his friends, music and skiing was evident everyday of his life."

Pearlstein was wearing a helmet, according to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. In a statement Tuesday the resort extended condolences to Pearlstein's family and friends.

"On behalf of everyone at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, we would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the young man's family and friends. We hold them closely in our thoughts and prayers."

The sheriff's office issued a safety reminder for all late-season skiers and riders.

"Skiing is inherently dangerous, and we would like to remind late-season skiers to wear a helmet, ski with a buddy, and ski within your skill level," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Ski patrol, the North Tahoe Fire Protection District and sheriff deputies responded to the incident.