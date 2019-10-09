No tobacco products sold to minors in Alpine County

Both of Alpine County’s tobacco retailers, the Markleeville General Store and Lake Alpine Resort, passed a tobacco spot check by refusing to sell to someone under the age of 21.

On Sept. 26, the Alpine County Tobacco Control Program conducted its annual local survey of retailers and their compliance with California’s Tobacco 21 law. This law is meant to protect young people under the age of 21 from accessing tobacco and vaping products in retail environments.

The survey involves having a trained youth investigator attempt to purchase a tobacco product at each retail location in the county, while under the supervision of two adult chaperones. The stores are also checked for the required signs including the 1-800-5 ASK-4-ID sign posted near the register and the “No Tobacco & E-Cigs Under 21” decal on their window.

Besides displaying the proper signage, all California tobacco retailers are required to train their employees to ask for identification for any person who appears to be under the age of 27, and to refuse sale to any person under the age of 21.

Both retailers can be congratulated for their compliance.

Each clerk asked for identification and refused to sell to the youth investigator.

With the current epidemic of teen vaping, it is more important than ever that retailers do their part to protect youth from tobacco products. As of 2018, the Centers for Disease Control reports 20.8 percent of high schoolers vape and the numbers continue to grow. With flavors like cotton candy and cinnamon breakfast cereal, vaping e-liquids are enticing to young people and can lead to a lifelong addiction to nicotine. Law-abiding tobacco retailers are pivotal in the fight against youth tobacco use.