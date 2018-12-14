No special meeting for Klauber Ranch request

A request to build 187 homes between Westwood and the East Fork of the Carson River will have to wait until Jan. 8.

Park Cattle is seeking to transfer development rights from southern Douglas County to 112 acres located across Muller Lane from the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District settling pond.

The former Klauber Ranch is zoned agricultural and would require county approval of a zoning map amendment for a clustered development and a tentative subdivision map. The ranch was H.F. Dangberg's original homestead before his claim was jumped by Lucky Bill Thorington in Carson Valley's pioneer days.

The Parks are also seeking a variance for temporary relief from county code which restricts use along the east bank of the river.

According to the planning department, the Parks propose transferring density off 3,572 acres of noncontiguous land located in Topaz.

An approval would created 192 parcels, including five common lots.

Since some of the lots in the development are adjacent to the East Fork, the Parks propose using fill to alter the Carson River floodplain. The variance would allow the Parks to build river bank stabilization.

The development was scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, but an error in a parcel number forced its cancellation.

Park representative Susan Plansky asked planning commissioners if they would hear the request at a special meeting between Christmas and New Year's.

Westwood Drive resident David Marlow argued that there was a lot of interest from neighbors in the project.

"Having a special meeting this time is a bad idea," he said. "This should be continued until the February meeting to give the new planning commissioners a chance to understand where they are going."

Mahogany resident Chris Apple said he was told that because of the flood plain no one would be able to build on the parcel.

"In the past two years, we've received letters that we're in a FEMA special hazard area," he said.

Neighbor Craig Horn described the request as "threading the eye of a needle."

"It is up to the planning commission and county commission to look out for those people who live in the area," he said.

County attorney Mary Anne Martin said she doubted the meeting could be properly noticed for after Christmas, citing The Record-Courier's twice a week schedule.

But she said because the error that delayed the meeting was on the part of county staff, the applicant had a right to be heard within 60 days after filing their paperwork. Without the applicants' agreement the county would have to hear the request before the February meeting.

Planning commissioners are advisory to county commissioners, who will have final say over the project's approval.

Two planning commissioners, Stacy Noyes and Frank Godecke are not seeking reappointment to the board. Chairwoman Anje de Knijf said she is seeking reappointment to the seven-member board.

Those appointments are scheduled to occur at county commissioners first meeting of the year on Jan. 7.