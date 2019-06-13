 No shortage of trials in coming months | RecordCourier.com

No shortage of trials in coming months

Local | June 13, 2019

Kurt Hildebrand



The biggest of what promises to be a long season of trials got under way on Wednesday, but there are plenty more where it came from.

Jury selection in the case against Jose Rodriquez-Quezada began on Wednesday, close on the heels of a jury trial of a man convicted of trafficking.

On Monday, a trial was confirmed for a man accused of pushing someone down in an effort to take the victim’s cell phone.

John W. Hamrick’s trial on a third instance of domestic battery is scheduled for July 9-11.

A July 31 trial is still pending for a man who drove his motorhome from Stateline to Gardnerville, leaving a trail of sparks behind him.

Christopher Debastiani, 47, is in Douglas County custody and has appeared on the district court docket twice, and was delayed both times.

A Washoe County School District Jr. ROTC staff member faces an Aug. 20 trial date for assault with a deadly weapon. District Judge Tom Gregory set a three-day trial in the case against William Herrera, 51.

A Sept. 25 trial date is set in the case of a California resident, Nathaniel S. Ford, 52, who is denying a trafficking charge.

A February 2020 trial is scheduled for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

Juan G. Ramirez-Vargas, 47, has been in custody since March 24, 2017. The crimes are alleged to have occurred March 17-21, 2016, in Minden. He was the first person indicted by the 2017-18 Douglas County Grand Jury.

On the civil front, a jury trial scheduled for July in a lawsuit filed by Johnson Lane homeowners has been canceled while the parties are engaged in a settlement negotiations.

Senior Judge Dave Gamble has been named mediator in the case involving as many as 30 plaintiffs who sued the county over flooding that occurred in 2015.

