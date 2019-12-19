No-shave November raises $3,672

The conclusion of the month long #NoShaveNovember fundraiser contest has finally come. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office narrowed the winning contestants down to three contenders.

Trish Hamilton, who lost her son Dalton Warswick to suicide in September, and Suicide Prevention Network Director Debbie Posnien made the final judgement.

Rick Kootz Sr. was selected as the overall winner and Rick Kootz Jr. received the Baby Face Trophy.

Each participant, judge and beard-grower, paid an entry fee to join in. Those fees were collected and totaled just over $3,672 which Sheriff Dan Coverley presented to Suicide Prevention Network.

The goal was to hold a fun-fundraiser to highlight, appreciate and support the work Suicide Prevention Network provides families and individuals within our community. Following the judging Hamilton spoke about the direct impact the campaign had on her after recently losing her son who attended both Whittell and Douglas County High Schools.

“This is really affecting a lot of young people in our community,” said Trish Hamilton. “This is something I didn’t ever imagine that I would have to deal with, and the fact that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was willing to lose the stigma and talk about this, gave me so much relief.”

Suicide Prevention Network is a nonprofit agency in Douglas County dedicated to understanding and preventing suicide through support, education, and advocacy. They provide help in a confidential environment, free of charge. They offer services both in the Valley and up at the Lake.

“The collaboration with DCSO is of the up most importance, knowing that Suicide Prevention Network is not alone has been huge, especially over that last few weeks where we have seen an uptick in suicides,” said Posnien. “Knowing that our officers feel compassion and support for these families and that they are not alone means so much.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Suicide Prevention Network and Hamilton would like to remind the community that there is help and resources available through Suicide Prevention Network and the resources they provide.

Visit http://www.spnawareness.org/ to learn more.