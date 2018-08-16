No reading grant for Douglas this year

While still accountable for the requirements of Nevada's Read by Grade 3, Douglas County did not receive funding for the program from the state this year.

Superintendent Teri White said that funding helped the district support some of students who were struggling.

"We are still accountable to the law and have a strong Literacy Plan in place," she said. "We will just have to find other ways to do that so that we are compliant with the law."

White said the district pays for reading strategists out of the general fund.

"We do not really know why except that they changed the way funding was distributed," she said. "We believe the monies went to schools who needed to pay for their reading strategists."

Last month Carson City school officials voted to spend $325,120 out of contingency funds to maintain the program.

Carson was notified in May it was only awarded $213,716 for its program. The district had asked for $1.19 million for the coming year.

White said that Douglas will continue to support the teachers who are participating in the literacy program.

"We have great elementary teachers and Reading Strategists who support them and our students and I know that they will do their very best for all of our students," she said.