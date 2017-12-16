No more parking for skiers at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Harrah's Lake Tahoe is saying "no more" to free parking for skiers and Heavenly Village visitors who are not patrons of the Stateline casino.

On Dec. 14, Harrah's installed signs informing drivers that the parking lots are reserved for patrons of the casino. A security firm is now patrolling the parking lots to ensure compliance.

"We were getting complaints from our guests and patrons that they couldn't find a place to park," said John Packer, spokesman for Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe. "It's gotten to the point that our parking lot was filled with skiers, boarders, employees of the shops at Heavenly Village and people that work up at Heavenly."

Violators are now subject to towing at the owner's expense, said Packer.

This summer Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe — both owned by parent company Caesars Entertainment — instituted paid parking during holidays and events, like Harveys' summer outdoor concerts.

It's part of a bigger parking issue stemming from Heavenly Village and Heavenly Mountain Resort patrons seeking free alternatives to the paid garage.

Back in June management at the Raley's Village Center instituted a policy to address the number of drivers parking in the lot and walking across the street to Heavenly Village. Parking is now limited to tenants of the shopping center, with a two-hour maximum, and security patrols have been increased.

Earlier this month The Chateau at the Village — the retail strip across Highway 50 from Heavenly Village — converted its underground garage and lot to paid parking.

"I know it's a shock to the system," said Packer, "but it had to happen."