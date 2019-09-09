No charges pending in Skyline dog shooting

A Skyline Ranch resident may not face charges in connection with the Labor Day shooting of a neighbor dog that jumped his fence.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded 6:45 p.m. to a residence in the 1600 block of Crowne Way after the dog’s owner reported the shooting.

The owner said he’d let his dog, Norman, out into his backyard and about 20 minutes later heard a gunshot.

The neighbor said he was in his backyard when Norman jumped the fence and was coming at him in an aggressive manner when he shot the dog in the head and called the sheriff’s office.

The man said Norman had jumped the fence twice in 2018, and that he contacted Animal Control both times.

Deputies reported that the dog was definitely on the neighbor’s property. Another neighbor reported hearing a dog barking and growling next door before the shot.

The case will be reviewed by Douglas County Animal Control and the District’s Attorney’s Office.

After Norman’s owner posted to Facebook, the shooter started receiving death threats.