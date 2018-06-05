News Items

Highway 395 closed south of Walker on Tuesday after a truck hauling soap overturned blocking the northbound lanes.

According to the California Highway Patrol it could be three hours before the road reopens.

The truck wreck was reported at 11:52 a.m. Both north and southbound lanes were closed due to a diesel fuel spill.

Both ends of Walker Canyon were closed as a result of the wreck, according to the CHP.

As of 2 p.m. officials were allowing locals past the Agricultural Inspection Station, but diverting everyone else back up to Holbrook Junction, then around to Highway 338 and over to Bridgeport.

Northbound traffic was detoured at Bridgeport into Nevada.