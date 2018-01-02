New Years Eve crowd quiet

There were only a dozen arrests in Stateline as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a quieter than usual New Year's Eve.

There were 49 arrests during the weekend starting 6 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. New Year's Day in both the Carson Valley and the Lake Tahoe area of Douglas County.

All of the arrests included violations such as possession of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance, drug trafficking, domestic battery, battery on a peace officer, resisting & obstruction of a peace officer, warrant arrests, parole and probation violations, traffic violations, and civil protective custody.

The crowd present was estimated to be around 5,000 revelers in the casino core and unlike most years, there were minimal physical fights witnessed or reported to DCSO.

Capt. Dan Coverley was the Incident Commander under Sheriff Ron Pierini, and said the crowd was very respectful and seemed to have a good time.

Pierini stated he was appreciative of the revelers who chose to come to Lake Tahoe to celebrate the New Year.