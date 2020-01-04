New Year’s argument results in felony charge

A Lake Tahoe man is accused of strangling a woman during an argument on New Year’s afternoon.

Christopher Paul Cameron, 46, was taken into custody after deputies responded to an address in Stateline at around 1:40 p.m.

The victim said she tried to get away from Cameron by pushing him away with her feet when he dragged her off the bed.

After she fell from the bed, he got on top of her and wrapped one of his arms around her neck, according to the sheriff’s report. She told deputies she couldn’t breath and started to panic before he let go.

Cameron told deputies that the argument was over their dogs.

He is scheduled to appear Monday in Tahoe Township Justice Court. He posted bail and was released on Thursday, according to Douglas County jail records.

■ A Gardnerville man was arrested on a parole violation after a Thursday morning traffic stop.

Daniel Mark Redding, 27, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Highway 395. He allegedly had a baton in his possession, which is considered a dangerous weapon.

Redding was sentenced to 18-48 months in prison in March 2016 for theft. He was convicted of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm in Carson City and sentenced to 1-3 years. He was paroled in April 2019, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

■ A call to evict people from a Minden address resulted in four arrests after deputies located drugs and stolen property on New Year’s morning.

Nathan Centeno, 26, faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, obstructing and a probation violation after he was found inside a guest house in northern Carson Valley.

The owner called deputies to evict people from the home after they failed to pay any of the agreed upon rent.

Deputies arrived at 7:15 a.m. to find several people in the home along with drugs. Centeno walked out of the house and hid, causing deputies to have to go look for him.

Also arrested at the home was Sara Lynne Meierdierck, 22, who was allegedly found with three credit cards with someone else’s name and methamphetamine. Lauryn Olivia Delprete was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance, as was Justin Edward Schindler, 23.

All four appeared Thursday morning in East Fork Justice Court.

■ A Gardnerville woman was taken into custody 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Minden after deputies found the vehicle she was driving had license plates that had been reported stolen.

Jacylyn Thun, 33, was arrested after deputies ordered her and two passengers out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

Thun allegedly had a meth pipe in her bra and deputies reported finding methamphetamine on the floorboard of the patrol car after Thun was removed.