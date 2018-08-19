New vacation rental rules move forward

An agreement with a company to monitor compliance with the county's new vacation home rental ordinance was approved by county commissioners.

Host Compliance will charge the county $94,500, which Community Development Director Mimi Moss said will be offset by fees also approved by commissioners last week.

The company provides a 24/7 hotline people can call to ensure enforcement of the vacation rental rules.

According to a memo, Moss said the price assumes 1,810 short-term rental listings in the county. Currently there are 500 rentals, which are limited to Tahoe Township.

Host Compliance offers web-based rental registration and tax collection forms and payments.

It will also provide a list of active short-term rentals in the county, which will allow the county to track not only rentals at Lake Tahoe, but to see where people are renting outside of the Tahoe Basin.

Vacation rentals are currently prohibited outside of Lake Tahoe. Discussion on extending the ordinance to the entire county has been placed on hold pending more input from Carson Valley residents.

Gardnerville Town Board members are expected to discuss the issue at their September meeting. The Douglas County Planning Commission, Genoa and Minden town boards have all recommended not extending the ordinance into the East Fork Township.

The ordinance approved by county commissioners last week increases fees and penalties, provides for health and safety inspections and moves the entire ordinance into a part of the code that will facilitate enforcement.

It also requires new vacation rentals to be reviewed by whatever passes for local government in a place, whether it's a homeowner's association or town or district.

The ordinance applying to Lake Tahoe still has to undergo a second reading before it is implemented.