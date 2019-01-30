New thrift shop opens in Gardnerville

The former manager of Helping Hands Antique Thrift Store has opened a new thrift shop in Gardnerville.

Mary Marquez opened M Antique & Thrift Shop at 1415 Industrial Way, Suite F.

"The store offers customers a unique shopping experience with everything from books, movies, music, and magazines, jewelry, clothing, bedding, housewares, toys to refinished and repurposed furniture and antiques," Marquez said.

Marquez said she wanted to keep the spirit of Helping Hands, which closed in October, alive and is continuing the community outreach gift certificate and medical loan programs.

The gift certificates benefit people in need through partnerships with Douglas County Social Services, City of Refuge, Live Violence Free-Alpine County, The Loving Cup, Washoe Tribe Social Services and Carson Valley United Methodist Church.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations are accepted 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

For information, call Marquez at 775-392-0717.